1,65,108 Prisoners Across India Given First COVID Jab, Reveals Centre; Delhi Ranks Lowest

As India accelerates its vaccination drive, Centre on Friday, revealed that 1,65,108 prisoners across India have received their first dose of COVID vaccine. In reply to BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's query in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that 1,87,453 doses have been administered to prisoners which include 22,345 second doses. As per government records, there 4,78,600 prisoners are housed in various jails across India.

Centre reveals prisoners' vaccination

As per the Centre's reply, Uttar Pradesh ranks the highest inoculating 24,230 prisoners with the first dose and 2789 with the second dose. UP is followed by Maharashtra (21,868), Bihar (17,626), Odisha (16,253) and Madhya Pradesh (12,980) -- all first doses. In a startling revelation, Delhi, which houses India's biggest jail, ranks the lowest in vaccination, with just two prisoners receiving jabs. Other low inoculation states include - Andhra Pradesh (167), Goa (100), Karnataka (348), Himachal Pradesh (847).

The prisoners are inoculated under the ‘Persons without Prescribed Identity Cards’ category, which includes nomads, prison inmates, inmates in Mental Health Institutions, citizens in Old Age Homes, road side beggars, people residing in rehabilitation centres/camps, stated Centre. It added, "Government of India has shared a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) regarding ‘COVID-19 Vaccination of Persons without Prescribed Identity Cards through Co-WIN’ with all States/UTs in May 2021. It is expected that eligible beneficiaries aged 18 years and above, including prisoners, will be vaccinated by December 2021".

J&J vaccine approved in India

On Saturday, Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Janssen vaccine was given approval for Emergency Use in India, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. With Janssen vaccine, India's vaccine basket has expanded to five - Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna vaccine (mRNA-1273) and now J&J's Janssen vaccine. There are five more vaccines in the pipeline - Zydus Cadila's ZyCOV-D, Gennova's mRNA vaccine, Biological E's Corbevax, Covaxin's nasal vaccine and Novovax's Covovax.

After the rollback of the decentralized vaccine procurement policy, the Centre has started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free from June 21 onwards. Centre has stated that more than 52.40 crore (52,40,60,890) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. Out of that, more than 2.33 Cr (2,33,55,890) remain unutilized with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered. As of date, a total of 50,78,18,523 persons have been inoculated whereas 11,17,87,498 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.