17 Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Assam For Allegedly Violating Visa Rules

The Assam Police arrested 17 Bangladeshi nationals from Biswanath district, 300 kilometres from Guwahati on Saturday, September 17. The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for violating tourist visa norms.

The Bangladeshi nationals were taking part in religious discourses in remote Baghmari Char (a riverine area) that comes under the Gingia PS of Biswanath. It has been learnt that the accused persons had been carrying out preachings and other religious activities in a very discreet manner, which violates visa norms. The team was being led by a person named Syed Ashraful Alam who is allegedly a peer and the leader of the group.

It may be mentioned that during his visit to South Salmara on August 29 this year, Syed Ashraful Alam was warned not to engage himself in religious preachings.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Additional Director General of Police, Special Branch Assam, Hiren Nath said that earlier, they use to put up banners and advertise about the arrival of such religious leaders from Bangladesh, but this time, it has been done very secretly, which has raised concern in the security circles.

"We have arrested these 17 persons for Indulging in religious preaching on Tourist Visas, which is not permissible," Nath said.

Main leader received warning earlier not to indulge in religious teachings; probe on

ADGP Nath further stated, "The main leader Ashraful Alam was also warned earlier on August 29, in South Salmara not to indulge in such activities. They had come on tourist visas and were visiting a remote area, which is not at all a place of tourist interest."

On being asked what they were preaching in the locality, the senior officer said, "What they were preaching etc is being investigated."

The Bangladeshi nationals entered India via West Bengal and had directly come to this place, as per the police.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Syed Ashraful Alam said that they came to India to visit the Ajmer Sharif dargah. He further added, "We have some relatives here who visit Bangladesh every year and stay with us. They had been inviting us for a long time. After visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah, they came to Bengal to invite us to Assam and brought us here. We were supposed to go to Bangladesh via Cooch Behar after visiting Ajmer Sharif."

All the local organisers have also been arrested.

