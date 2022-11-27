17 Buildings For Sub-divisional, Tehsil Complexes To Come Up In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave approval for the construction of 17 buildings for sub-divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes across the state at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

“This is part of my government's commitment to ensure judicious utilization of taxpayers' money for their welfare,” Mann said while chairing a meeting to accord approval in this regard.

In an official statement, Mann said thousands of people go to the sub divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil offices across the state to get their routine administrative works done.

In order to ensure that they do not face any sort of inconvenience, this decision has been taken, the chief minister said adding that it would ensure better working space to staff working in these offices along with hassle free and smooth delivery of services to the people.

These complexes will come up in Dirba, Cheema, Balianwali, Goniana Mandi, Nathana, Dasuya, Kalanaur, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara, Ahmedgarh, Amargarh, Bassi Pathana, Abohar, Banur, Majri, Zirakpur and Chamkaur Sahib, the statement said. PTI CHS VSD RCJ