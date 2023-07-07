17 Deaths ‘sporadic Violence’ For West Bengal DGP: BJP Moves EC Seeking His Removal

Amid the ongoing West Bengal Panchayat polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shishir Bajoria has written a letter to the State Election Commission on Thursday, July 6, seeking the removal of the West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya for his statements on the recent incidents of violence in the state, ahead of July 8 Panchayat polls.

According to the letter, West Bengal Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya said, "It is unfair for the media in my opinion to portray small incidents in Bengal as if they are indicative of the overall situation in the state. There are two to three incidents of extreme violence in the state. These incidents do not reflect the overall situation of the state and it does not mean that Bengal is completely out of control."

Further, referring to the death of BJP active worker Dilip Mahara who was murdered by TMC goons on July 6, Shishir Bajoria, in the letter, claimed that the head of the state police called the death of 17 people in panchayat poll violence a small incident.

The BJP leader further claimed that West Bengal police are working for the ruling TMC in the state. In his letter, Bajoria said, "The state police force is a complete partisan force. There is no trust and faith in the Bengal Police at an operative level." Requesting the State Election Commissioner to take immediate steps against the current DGP, Bajoria said that the people of Bengal are no longer feeling safe with such officers heading the state police force.

“Their partisan behaviour can also be seen when the local police accompany TMC goons to the houses of the BJP workers, candidates’ and agents, to leave their homes and not take part in the General Panchayat Elections, 2023. Out of many examples, the latest being today in Keshpur,” the letter read.

Image: BJP leader Shishir Bajoria's letter to the State Election Commission to remove state DGP

Bengal’s law and order under control, says DGP

Addressing media on Tuesday, West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya said that the state’s law and order is under control and police are taking prompt action to check stray incidents of violence in the run-up to the July 8 panchayat polls. Asserting that it is not right to say widespread violence is taking place ahead of the panchayat elections, Malaviya said isolated incidents occur even when polls are not held.

“Law and order in the state is under control. Two, three incidents have happened and police have taken prompt action,” the DGP said. The DGP said he will provide figures after the panchayat polls to show whether incidents of violence have increased or decreased.

#WATCH | West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya speaks on recent incidents of violence in the state, ahead of July 8 Panchayat polls.



"I don't agree with you (media) that there were many incidents of violence in the state....2-3 incidents of violence took place on which police took… pic.twitter.com/ob77swgW97 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

He said during a meeting with top cops of Bihar and Jharkhand on Tuesday, that it was decided that strict measures will be in place to prevent any inter-state movement of criminals during the polls.