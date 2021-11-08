17 Indian Scientists Awarded Swarnajayanti Fellowships For Innovative Research Ideas

On Monday, November 8, seventeen scientists from different scientific institutions across India were awarded the Swarnajayanti Fellowships for their innovative research ideas and the potential of creating an impact on R&D in various disciplines. The Government of India instituted the Swanajayanti Fellowship scheme to commemorate India’s fiftieth year of Independence. According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the winners have been selected after a rigorous three-layered screening process. And they will be allowed to pursue their research without any bounds in expenditure.

Seventeen scientists from scientific institutions across India have been awarded the Swarnajayanti Fellowships for their innovative research ideas and the potential of creating impact on R&D in different disciplines.



Details: https://t.co/4RrwLNszsT@IndiaDST — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 8, 2021

"Scientists selected for the award will be allowed to pursue unfettered research with freedom and flexibility in terms of expenditure as approved in the research plan. The scientists with a proven track record and selected through a rigorous three-layered screening process will pursue basic research in frontier areas of science and technology," said the Ministry's official release.

Besides, the awardees will also receive support from the Central government for performing the research, including a fellowship of Rs. 25,000/- per month for five years and a grant of Rs five lakhs for the next five years. The release stated, "The fellowship is provided in addition to the salary they draw from their parent Institution. In addition to fellowship, grants for equipment, computational facilities, consumables, contingencies, national and international travel and other special requirements, are covered based on merit."

Here is a list of the seventeen winners and their areas of expertise

1. Dr Siddhesh S Kamat from the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research in Pune (Life Science)

2. Dr Sridharan Devarajan from the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru (Life Science)

3. Dr Niti Kumar, from CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute in Lucknow (Life Science)

4. Dr Nitin Gupta from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur (Life Science)

5. Dr Modhu Sudan Maji from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur (Chemical Science)

6. Dr Sakya Singha Sen from CSIR - National Chemical Laboratory in Pune (Chemical Science)

7. Dr Chandramouli Subramaniam from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai (Chemical Science)

8. Dr Atul Abhay Dixit from the Indian Institute of Technology in Gandhinagar (Mathematical)

9. Dr Mousomi Bhakta, from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune (Mathematical Science)

10. Dr Ujjwal Koley, from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (Mathematical Science)

11. Dr Arvind Singh from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad (TIFR) (Earth & Atmospheric Science)

12. Dr SubhroBhattacharjee from the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences- TIFR in Bengaluru (Physical Science)

13. Dr Pabitra Kumar Nayak from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad (Physical Science)

14. Dr Shamik Banerjee from the Institute of Physics in Bhubaneswar (Physical Science)

15. Dr Rishi Raj from the Indian Institute of Technology in Patna (Engineering Science)

16. Dr MayankShrivastava from the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru (Engineering Science)

17. Dr Amartya Mukhopadhyay from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai (Engineering Science)

Image: Unsplash