17-kg Poppy Seized From Vehicle In J-K's Ramban; 1 Held

A tanker driver was arrested after 17 kilograms of poppy was seized from his vehicle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
A police party intercepted a gas tanker on Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Chanderkote area. During its search, 17 kilograms of poppy concealed in a aplastic bag and hidden under a seat was recovered, they said.

The driver, Mushtaq Ahmad, was arrested, officials said, adding he disclosed that he was carrying the contraband from Srinagar for smuggling, the officials said.

A case was registered at Chanderkote police station and investigation set into motion, they said.

