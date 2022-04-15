17 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, which raised the tally to 20,17,765, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,200 with no fresh death reported, it added.

As many as 40 people recovered from the disease since Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,96,216. The discharge rate stood at 98.93 per cent, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 349 active cases.

As many as 24,917,738 samples have been examined in the state, including 7,821 since Friday, the bulletin added. PTI SCH RMS RMS

