North India In Grip Of Cold Wave, 17 Trains Running Late Amid Dense Fog

As dense canopy of fog engulfed the northern part of India, up to 17 trains on Saturday have been delayed for over two hours due to operational reasons. The trains which are running late include Katihar-Amritsar Express, Malda-Delhi Farakka Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express etc.

Here is the list of trains that are running late on December 21

15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express is running late by 3:45 hours

13413 Malda-Delhi Farakka Express running late by 2:30 hours

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express running late by 3:45 hours

12397 Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express running late by 3:40 hours

12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sankranti running late by 2:30 hours

12553 Barauni New Delhi Vaishali Express running late by 2:00 hours

12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Superfast Express running late by 2:15 hours

12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express running late by 3:00 hours

12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila running late by 2:00 hours

12721 Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin Express running late by 2:45 hours

11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express running late by 3:30 hours

22181 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express running late by 2:30 hours

12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin UPS Kranti running late by 2:00 hours

12615 Chennai-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express running late by 2:00 hours

22867 Durg-Nizamuddin Humsafar Express is running late by 2:15 hours

12189 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal is running late by 3:45 hours

14017 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express running late by 3:00 hours

IMD Winter Forecast

Complementing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, winters have finally swung into action in the northernmost parts of the country this year. As per the forecast issued by the IMD, winters in the country are likely to be more dominant in the northern regions barring the southern states. It has been snowing in the states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

This comes as the IMD has released the ‘Seasonal Temperature Outlook’ data for the month of December to February. IMD in a press release highlighted that “the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northernmost parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.”

(With inputs from ANI)