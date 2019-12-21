North India In Grip Of Cold Wave, 17 Trains Running Late Amid Dense Fog

As dense canopy of fog engulfed the northern part of India, up to 17 trains on Saturday have been delayed for over two hours due to operational reasons. The trains which are running late include Katihar-Amritsar Express, Malda-Delhi Farakka Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express etc.
Complementing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, winters have finally swung into action in the northernmost parts of the country this year. As per the forecast issued by the IMD, winters in the country are likely to be more dominant in the northern regions barring the southern states. It has been snowing in the states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
This comes as the IMD has released the ‘Seasonal Temperature Outlook’ data for the month of December to February. IMD in a press release highlighted that “the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northernmost parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.”
