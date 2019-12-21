The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

North India In Grip Of Cold Wave, 17 Trains Running Late Amid Dense Fog

General News

As dense fog covers the northern part of India, these are the 17 trains that have been delayed for over two hours on Saturday due to operational reasons

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

As dense canopy of fog engulfed the northern part of India, up to 17 trains on Saturday have been delayed for over two hours due to operational reasons. The trains which are running late include Katihar-Amritsar Express, Malda-Delhi Farakka Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express etc.

Here is the list of trains that are running late on December 21

  • 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express is running late by 3:45 hours 
  • 13413 Malda-Delhi Farakka Express running late by 2:30 hours
  • 12801  Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express running late by 3:45 hours
  • 12397 Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express running late by 3:40 hours
  • 12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sankranti running late by 2:30 hours
  • 12553 Barauni New Delhi Vaishali Express running late by 2:00 hours
  • 12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Superfast Express running late by 2:15 hours
  • 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express running late by 3:00 hours
  • 12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila running late by 2:00 hours
  • 12721 Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin Express running late by 2:45 hours
  • 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express running late by 3:30 hours
  • 22181 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express running late by 2:30 hours
  • 12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin UPS Kranti running late by 2:00 hours
  • 12615 Chennai-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express running late by 2:00 hours
  • 22867 Durg-Nizamuddin Humsafar Express is running late by 2:15 hours
  • 12189 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal is running late by 3:45 hours
  • 14017  Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express running late by 3:00 hours

READ | Fog Affects Rail Traffic Under Northern Rlys, Over 100 Trains Delayed: Officials

IMD Winter Forecast

Complementing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, winters have finally swung into action in the northernmost parts of the country this year. As per the forecast issued by the IMD, winters in the country are likely to be more dominant in the northern regions barring the southern states. It has been snowing in the states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. 

READ | Delhi: 46 Flights Diverted From The Airport Due To Dense Winter Fog

This comes as the IMD has released the ‘Seasonal Temperature Outlook’ data for the month of December to February. IMD in a press release highlighted that “the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northernmost parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.” 

READ | Delhi: Cold Wave Intensifies, Marks Lowest Temperature In 22 Years

READ | Air And Rail Traffic Disrupted As Fog Engulfs Delhi; Advisory Issued For Passengers

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG