Gujarat: 17-year-old Dies After Collapsing In Class, Cardiac Arrest Suspected

The rise in cases of cardiac arrest among children and people aged under 40-years-old is alarming in the state of Gujarat. In yet another case, in Rajkot, a 17-year-old student of Class 12 collapsed after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the class. The deceased has been identified as Mudit Akshaybhai Nidiyapara and he is a student of the Lal Bahadur School.

Mudit, who collpased on Monday morning during the class, was shifted to the Civil Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after. The family members await the postmortem report to get a clear sense of what went wrong. "He never really had any issues but he did have a breathing problem. We are waiting for the doctors to carry out the postmortem," said Akshaybhai Nadiyapara , father of Mudit.

In a similar incident, a 20-year-old lost his life after a major cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Modasa. Following the increasing number of cases of youngsters losing their lives because of cardiac arrest, doctors have also shared the reasons and precautions that can be taken.

According to the cardiologists, one of the main reasons in several cardiac arrest cases among youngsters is excessive physical exercise. Doctors also claim that wrong lifestyle also play a huge role. "If one doesn't sleep properly. If they just overzealously workout with only 2-3 hours of sleep, not eating properly and mitigating the mental anxieties through physical exertions, there will be negative impacts on their health. Moreover, we get so many cases of people in their 50s working out or wishing to work out like 20-year-olds. That is not good. The body gives us signals of when we are doing something wrong. Catastrophe happens, when you ignore the symptoms," said Dr. Abhisheka Tripathi, cardiologist, Zydus Hospital.

"Common sense should be used for a holistic approach towards healthier lifestyles. If one over exerts themselves, it will impact their health. The stress is a huge factor too," Dr. Abhisheka Tripathi added.