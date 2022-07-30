17-year-old Girl Dies By Suicide After Harassment By Loan Recovery Agents In Andhra

After alleged harassment by the bank loan recovery agents, a 17-year-old and Intermediate Topper Harshita Varshani committed suicide in Nandigama Rythupet of Andhra Pradesh. After receiving complaint, a case being registered and further probe will done.

Police said Harshita Varshani committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree in her residence. It is been learnt that 4 days ago SBI recovery agents came to the residence of the victim girl and created nuisance.

Two years ago victim family borrowed loan of Rs 3.5 lakhs on Credit card and they didn’t pay the dues. Four days ago recovery agents came to the victims house and pressurised them to repay the dues.