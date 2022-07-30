Last Updated:

17-year-old Girl Dies By Suicide After Harassment By Loan Recovery Agents In Andhra

After alleged harassment by the bank loan recovery agents, a 17-year-old, Intermediate topper committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Nandigama Rythupet.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


After alleged harassment by the bank loan recovery agents, a 17-year-old and  Intermediate Topper Harshita Varshani committed suicide in Nandigama Rythupet of Andhra Pradesh. After receiving complaint, a case being registered and further probe will done. 

Police said Harshita Varshani committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree in her residence. It is been learnt that 4 days ago SBI recovery agents came to the residence of the victim girl and created nuisance. 

Two years ago victim family borrowed loan of Rs 3.5 lakhs on Credit card and they didn’t  pay the dues. Four days ago recovery agents came to the victims house and pressurised them to repay the dues.

READ | Tamil Nadu student death: Girl blames two teachers in her suicide note
READ | TN: 17-year-old girl commits suicide in Thiruvallur school; 2nd such case in 2 weeks
READ | Tamil Nadu: Class 12 girl hangs herself in Cuddalore, 3rd such case of student suicide
READ | Tamil Nadu: Minor girl commits suicide in Sivakasi; probe underway, 4th case in 10 days
READ | Tamil Nadu: Class 12 student commits suicide in Sivaganga; 5th such case recorded in July
First Published:
COMMENT