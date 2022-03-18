17-year-old takes selfie standing at edge of pond in UP; dies

Gurgaon, Mar 18 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy, who was trying to take a selfie along with his friends by standing at the edge of a 25-feet deep pond on the occasion of Holi, died after falling into the water body on Friday, police said.

Inspector Dinkar, SHO, Badshahpur said the boy’s desire to click a “perfect selfie” on Holi cost him his life.

According to police, Rahul, Lalit and another friend posed for the selfie by standing at the edge of the village pond after forming a chain by holding hands.

Rahul and Lalit slipped and fell into the pond, while the third person jumped into the water to save the duo. He, however, could only pull out Lalit.

The body of Rahul was later fished out by police.

"It was an unfortunate incident. We have handed over the body to the kin after post-mortem,” Dinkar added.

