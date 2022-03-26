171 MW power saved by Delhiites on Earth Hour

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Around 171 MW of power was saved by Delhiites who joined the Earth Hour by switching off their non-essential lighting fixtures and other electrical appliances for an hour from 8.30 pm on Saturday.

Several historic and iconic buildings in the national capital, including the Humayun's tomb and the Rashtrapati Bhawan, were dimly lit marking the Earth Hour.

Discom officials said about 171 MW of power was saved during the Earth Hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

The power discom BSES, serving over 46 lakh consumers in Delhi, saved 135 MW of power.

Tata Power-DDL, supplying power in the north and north-west Delhi, said its consumers managed to save 10 MW electricity during the Earth Hour.

"The consumers were sensitised through Whatsapp messages and social media pages to make 'Earth Hour' a success. RWA and IWAs were also roped in to mobilise suport," said a TPDDL spokesperson.

Earth Hour is one of the largest global grassroots campaigns for raising awareness on climate change issues supported by the World Wildlife Fund.

The event creates awareness about conservation of the natural resources and draws attention to the fragile condition of planet earth.

The theme of this year's Earth Hour is 'Shape Our Future' for people from all around the globe to stand together to call for a safer, fairer and more sustainable future for everyone. PTI VIT NSD NSD

