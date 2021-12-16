173 New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha recorded 173 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 45 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,52,318, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,440 as one more person succumbed to the pathogen. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.

Of the 173 new cases, Khurda district reported 84, while Cuttack registered 12. Twenty-six children were among those infected, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 1,989 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,41,836 people have so far recovered from the contagion, including 108 in the past 24 hours, it said.

The state has conducted 64,989 sample tests in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate is 0.27 per cent, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, Odisha reported 218 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

More than 2.85 crore people have received the first jab of coronavirus vaccine and 1.81 crore beneficiaries have been administered both doses, it added.

