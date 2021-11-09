173 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death In Telangana

Telangana on Tuesday reported 173 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,72,823, while one more fatality took the toll to 3,968.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 61, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (13) and Karimnagar and Ranga Reddy (12 each), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

It said 168 people recovered from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,65,101.

The number of active cases stood at 3,754, the bulletin said.

It said 40,797 samples were tested today, taking the the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,78,75,955.

The samples tested per million population was 7,48,950.

The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.58 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.85 per cent, the bulletin said.

