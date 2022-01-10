175 new cases in Andamans, COVID-19 tally rises to 8,150

Port Blair, Jan 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 8,150 on Monday as 175 more people tested positive for the infection, 89 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

A total of 129 new patients have travel history, while 46 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was registered.

The archipelago now has 322 active cases, while 7,699 more people have been cured of the disease thus far, including 40 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The administration has to date tested over 6.74 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated more than 3.10 lakh people. PTI COR ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)