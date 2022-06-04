177 Kashmiri Pandit Teachers Transferred To Srinagar Amid Recent Spate Of Targeted Attacks

In the wake of increasing targeted killings in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers have been transferred to safer locations in Srinagar so far. The move came following the high-security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who clearly stated that the people will not be moved out of the valley but, will surely be shifted to safe zones.

Notably, many Kashmiri Pandits and government employees have been demanding their transfer from Kashmir due to rise in attacks on the people. Many also fled on their own with their families to other places to avoid being killed or attacked next.

Amid protests by Kashmiri Hindus for relocation to Jammu, several families from the community left the transit camps in the valley this week. While many went by their own vehicles, some also traveled on bicycles.

In the meantime, as far as the transfer of Kashmiri Pandit teachers is concerned, a list prepared by the J&K administration has been followed and the employees are moved in with their families to better places with adequate security. Those places which have been guarded by additional police force will also keep a check on the people coming in and out.

Along with this, a decision was also endorsed at the Home Minister's meeting on June 3 to post all people from the minority community, other migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and non-local government officials to many other safe zones in the valley.

Kashmiri Pandits protest demanding transfers to Jammu

Over the past few weeks, following the rising number of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local government employees in the valley, government employees in huge number have been protesting on the streets questioning the security arrangement by the J&K government as well as raising their demands to be transferred to Jammu or their respective home districts.

The protesting employees also threatened to not resume work unless the government stops such attacks and provides security to them. Notably, these developments came in the backdrop of the brutal killings of Kashmiri Pandits, and Hindus including Rahul Bhat, Amreen Bhat, Rajni Bala, and most recently, Vijay Kumar.

Following this, Home Minister Amit Shah who held a high-level meeting on Friday reviewed the security situation in the valley and further directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively. He also instructed forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.

