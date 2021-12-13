178 New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha logged 178 more coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 10,51,752, while the two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,436, a Health Department bulletin said.

Twelve out of 30 districts in the state did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours and 37 children were among those infected, it said.

A patient each died in Khurda and Bargarh district. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.

The state now has 1,898 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,41,365 people have recovered from the contagion, including 233 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of 85 cases, followed by 15 in Sambalpur. As many as 55,574 samples were tested on Sunday and the test positivity rate is 0.32 per cent, it said.

Nearly 2.84 crore people have been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and more than 1.76 crore people have received both doses of the vaccine.

