179 Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths Reported In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 179 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of people to 3,35,707 while two fresh deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 30 were from Jammu division and 149 from Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 64 cases followed by 35 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,647 active cases across the UT, while the number of recovered patients stands at 3,29,596, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic was 4,464 after two fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)