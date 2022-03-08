1,791 fresh COVID cases, 111 deaths in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI) Kerala on Tuesday recorded 1,791 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,15,103 till date.

Also, the southern State reported 111 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 66,374, according to an official press release.

Of the deaths, four were reported in the last 24 hours, seven of which died in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 100 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 1,871 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 64,35,236 and the active cases dropped to 12,677, the release said.

As many as 32,135 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 318 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (205) and Kottayam (190), the release said.

Of the new cases, 17 were health workers, eight from outside the State and 1,692 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 74, the release said.

There are now 64,077 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 62,912 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,165 in hospitals, the release said. PTI HMP NVG NVG

