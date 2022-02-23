17,914 Children In India Living On The Streets, Highest In Maharashtra: NCPCR Tells SC

The National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR) has submitted before the Supreme Court that there exists 17,914 street children or 'children in street situations' (CiSS) across the country. The NCPCR, working under the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, further informed the Top Court that Maharashtra tops the list with the highest number of 'children in street situations' and living off the streets.

As per an affidavit filed by NCPCR in the Supreme Court, 17,914 children live on the streets currently, out of which 9,530 reside on roads with respective families and 834 live alone. While 7,550 children live on streets through the day and head to families/relatives during the night, 10,359 children are boys and 7,554 are girls, the NCPCR told the apex court.

'Maharashtra has maximum number of children living on streets': NCPCR to SC

NCPCR submitted the account in response to a Supreme Court order passed on January 17 in relation to a suo moto writ petition on conditions of children living in poverty. The body further informed the court that as per the latest data compiled by states until February 15 and updated by Bal Swaraj, a portal created by the Commission, nearly 2 lakh children are excluded from the count as they have been identified by Save the Children on behalf of NCPCR in another survey.

Notably, the Supreme Court directed the state governments to approach the NCPCR with changes in the Standard Operating Procedure for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situation 2.0 (SOP 2.0). A division bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai noted that the said SOP 2.0 framework was comprehensive and detailed the childrens' recognition, identification, categorisation, and measures for ensuring care, protection and rehabilitation.

"We have carefully examined the suggestions which are comprehensive in nature dealing with all conceivable situations. Subject to certain modifications that may be suggested by State governments/Union Territories," the bench noted.

Street children in India, as per NCPCR

An age-wise breakdown of CiSS has shown that the largest group of children living on the streets of 7,522 children are aged between 8-13 years followed by 3,594 kids between the age of 4-7 years. Further, the data revealed that Maharashtra has the maximum number of street children at 4,952 followed by Gujarat at 1,990, Tamil Nadu at 1,703, Delhi at 1,653 and Madhya Pradesh at 1,492. Notably, Uttar Pradesh has the highest count of children living alone on the streets at 270.

While stating that street children are commonly found in religious places, traffic signals, industrial areas, railway stations and bus stations and tourist spots, the body identified 51 religious locations across 17 states where child beggary, labour and even child exploitation and abuse are 'more prevalent'. The NCPCR stated that an audit of the aforementioned locations have already begun and a study of 27 religious spots stand concluded.

The NCPCR further observed that the tally of children in different age groups is significant but the count of age groups of 14-18 years are rather low. Therefore, an investigation is required to find out whether the children are dragged into trafficking or for illegal purposes. Also, the Apex Court was informed that the Child and Adolescent Labour Rehabilitation Fund mandated by law is not functional in many states/UTs.