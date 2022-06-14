18 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K

Srinagar, Jun 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,54,373 on Tuesday as 18 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,752, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 15 were reported from the Jammu division and three from the Kashmir division, they said.

There are 99 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,522, the officials said. PTI MIJ DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)