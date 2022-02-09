18 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 9,943

Port Blair, Feb 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,943 on Wednesday as 18 people tested positive for the infection, eight more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Three new patients have travel history, while 15 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 178 active cases, while 9,636 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 32 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.88 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated more than 3 lakh people with two doses of the vaccine. PTI COR ACD ACD

