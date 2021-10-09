18 New Covid Cases Take Sikkim's Tally To 31,654

Sikkim's Covid-19 caseload rose to 31,654 on Saturday after 18 new positive cases were registered, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 388, with no reports of any fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim district registered 13, while West Sikkim reported five.

Sikkim now has 278 active cases, while 30,671 patients have recovered from the disease. Altogether 317 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has tested 2,53,269 samples for coronavirus so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates are 4 per cent and 97.8 per cent respectively.

The state has administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100.82 per cent of the eligible population including visitors, while 79.48 per cent of people have received both doses.

