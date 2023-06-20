18-year-old Sakshi Kochhar Becomes Youngest Indian To Obtain Commercial Pilot Licence

At the young age of 18, when teenagers become eligible to obtain a full-fledged four-wheeler vehicle licence, Sakshi Kochhar, an 18-year-old from a small town named Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh, set a record by becoming the youngest Indian to acquire a commercial pilot licence. On her 18th birthday, Sakshi was awarded the certification for a commercial pilot licence.

A childhood dream takes flight

"An aircraft in the United States became the first vehicle on which I tried my hands. Thereafter, I successfully landed the aircraft. On the day I turned 18, I applied to get the licence for a commercial pilot, and I received it on the same day," Sakshi revealed in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network in New Delhi. Brimming with excitement and happiness at achieving this feat at such a young age, she said, "Flying has always been my priority." When asked how she felt after bagging this achievement, Sakshi said, "It was a dream come true." "I am feeling out of this world; I cannot explain what I'm feeling. At the age of 10, I wanted to become a dancer, as I have always loved and enjoyed dancing and performing while growing up. It was after I watched a video of my current trainer, AD Manek, who praised the 19-year-old from Mumbai for becoming the youngest to obtain a commercial pilot licence that I decided to challenge myself and set a record that no one else can break," said Sakshi while narrating her journey of deciding to become a pilot.

How Sakshi's Family Became the Wind Beneath Her Wings

Just like any other 18-year-old who harbours numerous dreams and a zest for life, Sakshi is a teenager who loves to fill her life with moments of joy and fun. Having learnt to play the harmonium in her childhood years, her parents proudly proclaim that she has consistently excelled in both academics and extracurricular activities. "I'm very proud of her. She has always been dedicated to setting goals, since her childhood. Not only in her studies but also in her participation in extracurricular activities, she has been outstanding. We were not prepared to handle her dream of becoming a pilot at such a young age. However, when we witnessed her unwavering dedication to achieving it, we accepted it and decided to support her on this journey. It soon became the dream of our entire family," said her father, Lokesh Kochhar, in an interview with Republic TV. With tears of joy welling up in her eyes, Sakshi's mother, Jyoti Kochhar, expressed that she has fulfilled all her dreams through her daughter. "I have always been fond of teaching my children new activities and skills, and now I am living my life by supporting my daughter in achieving her dream," said Jyoti Kochhar, reflecting on the experience of watching her daughter reach such a significant milestone.

Finding Inspiration in Faith and Words of Wisdom

When discussing the challenges she faced along her journey, Sakshi mentioned, "On the day I took the qualifying test for solo aircraft flying, it started raining, and the weather worsened, making it difficult for me to successfully complete the test. However, my faith in Lord Krishna helped me face that challenge, and I managed to complete the flying test with a successful landing." Speaking about what kept her motivated through the ups and downs, the 18-year-old shared an anecdote. "If you truly desire something, the universe conspires to help you achieve it. This advice from the actor has left an indelible impression on me," said the 18-year-old with a wide smile.

Sakshi's Record-Breaking Feat

Since the tender age of 10, Sakshi has been captivated by the aviation industry and has resolved to become a pilot. Hailing from a small town, she embarked on an 8,500-mile journey to the USA for training. It was the first time she lived away from her family. After completing the initial four-month theory training, the aviation club assigned her to undergo advanced flight training at their designated training centre in the USA. After completing her secondary education, she made the decision to join Mumbai's Skyline Aviation Club for her Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training.