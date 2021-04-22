18+ Year-olds Will Be Able To Register For COVID Vaccine From April 28: Co-WIN App Chief

Update: Subsequent to the interview, the Health Minister has updated that registrations for people over 18 years of age will begin on April 28

Shortly after Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that "vaccine for all" registration on Co-WIN application will begin soon, Co-WIN app Chief and Chairman of the empowered panel of COVID vaccination RS Sharma on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, where he spoke about the next phase of India's vaccination drive against Coronavirus.

When asked to comment about the soon-to-begin vaccination phase, where all above 18 years of age will be vaccinated, RS Sharma said, "From May 1, the Government of India has announced a new policy, which means that people above 18 years of age will be able to get vaccinated at designated centres."

Co-WIN App Chief speaks to Republic TV

Informing that he along with other experts are upgrading the Co-WIN app platform to get the registration of people above 18 years of age as the registration process is about to start within 48 hours, the Co-WIN Chief said, "people will be able to get their appointment for getting COVID-19 vaccine after May 1."

Requesting all the vaccination centre facilities, which will administer the vaccine to people above 18 years of age to register on the Google platform, so that they can publish their respective timetables and schedule so that people can make the bookings accordingly.

Co-WIN App Chief RS Sharma answers FAQs on COVID-19 vaccination

How can the adults register on the Co-WIN app, portal and Aarogya Setu?

RS Sharma said, "The adults of age 18 years above will be able to register on Co-WIN and also on Aarogya Setu after the next 48 hours. They can register by the same process, i.e: using their mobile phone, getting OTP, creating their account and then making registration."

Do you have to register on this application for getting vaccinated by the government as well as the private hospital?

Co-WIN App Chief said, "For registration purposes, it is not necessary to go through this app because now the industrial establishments can also buy vaccines directly from the manufacturers and they may be doing vaccination for their own people, for their own employees, etc. For this, people do not require to open this platform for registration. however, wherever there are hospitals or facilities giving vaccination to people from the public at large, they will need to publish their time table so that the people can make appointments. Therefore registration is not necessary for everybody and every facility, but it is preferable because we do not want that after 1 May, a huge crowd is reaching centres and causing situations like stamped. We would recommend that it is better for people to get an appointment, get registered and then proceed to take the vaccine jab."

Vaccination for 18+

In a crucial development, the Centre had given a green light for vaccination for everyone above the age of 18. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. On the other hand, private providers have been asked to declare their vaccination prices and eligibility will be opened up for all adults, above 18 years of age.

COVID-19 in India

India on Thursday recorded over 3.14 lakh new infections pushing the country's tally to 1,59,30,965, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.

