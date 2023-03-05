18-yr-old Girl Resisting Harassment Commits Suicide In J&K's Udhampur District

An 18-year-old girl has committed suicide last evening by hanging herself on the ceiling fan at her home in Udhampur's Raithan village. The police team from Udhampur district rushed to the incident spot and took the body of the deceased in their custody. Later, it was sent for autopsy at a district hospital.

According to sources, the college-going teenager committed suicide allegedly only after facing harassment from a man. It's being said that a man, identified as Arun Kumar (35), used to blackmail the girl with a recording on his phone, due to which the girl attempted suicide out of deteriorating mental health.

The father of the deceased, Balwan Singh, mentioned, "There is a man named Arun Kumar who used to blackmail my daughter with some recording. He always used to pressurise my daughter with several demands. I interfered in the matter and had a word with the man. Following, he assured me that he won't call my daughter hereafter."

"I went to my job with the assurance that he gave me. However, after 6 months, he again started to call and blackmail my daughter. Everything will come out after a thorough investigation of the phone. At present, we only demand justice. We are in deep sorrow after the demise of my daughter. The man who did this should be punished by the law."

According to reports, a complaint has been lodged and the accused has been detained by the police on March 4 for questioning in connection with the suicide case. The police officials have informed us that an investigation is underway to expose the truth and deliver justice to the deceased's family.

