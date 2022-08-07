180 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 925

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) As many as 180 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,35,124, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 925 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,931, he added. PTI COR GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)