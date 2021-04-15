18,000 AAI Employees Not Taking Coronavirus Vaccine Jabs Due To 'fear, Confusion'

The second wave of COVID-19 is already wreaking havoc in India and many state governments have started imposing fresh restrictions in order to break the chain. To drive the fear away among the citizens of India PM Modi and many other leaders got themselves vaccinated and appealed to them to come forward and get vaccinated. However, looks like the appeal by the government is failing as people are not coming forward to get inoculated due to fear and confusion. Such is the case with the 18,000 employees of the Airport Authority Employees Union (AAEU).

News agency ANI quoted AAEU General Secretary Balraj Singh Ahlawat who said that he has appealed to his employees several times to come forward and get themselves vaccinated but they are in fear and confusion.

"Our union has around 18,000 employees strength across India and around 12,000 employees are aged above 45 years, but most of the employees are in fear and confusion, if they get the jab, they will have some side effects and many reports have suggested that after vaccines people get infected again," said Ahlawat.

"Employees of the AAEU union are posted at different airports across the country but we are unable to set up a vaccination camp unfortunately because not even 100 employees are ready for the vaccination," he added

AAEU General Secretary Balraj Singh Ahlawat statement comes after the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan's letter to the states/Union Territories dated April 6, 2021, directing them to organise COVID-19 vaccination sessions, which should have atleast about a hundred eligible and willing beneficiaries.

"In order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplace (both public and private) which are having about hundred eligible and willing beneficiaries by taking this work place with an existing Covid Vaccination Centre," read the Union Health Secretary's letter.

The union is receiving complaints from employees that many people have got infected with coronavirus even after vaccination and many are suffering from side effects. To drive out the fear from the employees Ahlawat also issued a clarification that he and his wife have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Secretary General of AAEU issuing a clarification said, "I and my wife have taken the first dose of vaccines together and we are feeling well, I will make it clear to all of you that you take the vaccines on an urgent basis," said Ahlawat.

"If we can enroll 100 employees then we will set up a vaccination camp in Delhi on April 16. Currently our vaccinations camps are working in Kolkata and Guwahati and other places but the staff is showing less interest," he added.

India record over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases

India added over two lakh new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, an unprecedented figure, to take its toll to over 1.4 crore. India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2, forcing states scrambling to impose curbs to control the virus.This is fifth straight day of the country seeing over 1.5 lakh new cases and the ninth straight of over one lakh cases.

In worst-hit Maharashtra and capital Mumbai, restaurants are shut and public gatherings of more than five people are banned. The state reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the death count to 58,804.

In terms of vaccination, India is at the fifth position globally in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered within the country, while the total active cases have dropped to 1.68 lakh with just 1.57 percent of total cases.

(Story Inputs: ANI)

(Image Credits: PTI/Pixbay)

