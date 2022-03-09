181 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday logged 181 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths. These took the fresh infections and fatalities to 39,43,108 and 40,006 respectively, said the Department of Health.

In its bulletin, the department said 222 people were discharged. The total number of recoveries was 39,43,108. Active cases stood at 2,937.

Bengaluru urban district reported 122 infections and zero fatalities.

Other districts saw fresh cases: six in Mysuru and five each in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga.

The two deaths were reported from Mandya and Dharwad.

The positivity rate was 0.32 per cent while the case fatality rate was 1.10 per cent.

A total of 55,829 tests were conducted and they include 44,932 RT-PCR tests. Hitherto, the tests done were 6.49 crore.

There were 1,06,988 people inoculated and that took the total vaccinated to 10.17 crore so far, the department said. PTI GMS NVG NVG

