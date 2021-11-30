184 COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths In AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 184 fresh cases of COVID-19, 134 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. A health department bulletin said that the state COVID-19 chart now showed 20,72,909 positives, 20,56,318 recoveries and 14,442 deaths so far.

The state now has 2,149 active cases, the bulletin said. Krishna district reported 34, Chittoor 30, Visakhapatnam 26, West Godavari 21, East Godavari 17, Guntur 15 and Srikakulam 10 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added less than nine new cases each. Krishna, Chittoor and West Godavari districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

