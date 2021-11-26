184 New COVID-19 Cases,one Death In AP

The cumulative COVID-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 20,72,198 with the addition of 184 fresh cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The total recoveries increased to 20,55,603 after 214 more infected people got cured.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 14,432 as one more person succumbed in a day, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 2,163 active cases, the bulletin added.

Chittoor district reported 36, Krishna 34 and West Godavari 30 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Five districts registered between 10 and 20 each and another five less than five new cases each.

On Friday too, only Krishna district reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality in the state.

