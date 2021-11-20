Last Updated:

187 New Covid Cases In J-K, Two More Die

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 187 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the infection count to 3,35,203, while the death toll reached 4,461 with two fatalities in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 187 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the infection count to 3,35,203, while the death toll reached 4,461 with two fatalities in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Twenty-four of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 163 from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 61 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 56 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,696 active cases in the Union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,29,046, the officials said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT