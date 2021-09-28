18,795 New COVID-19 Cases, 26,030 Recoveries Registered In India In Last 24hrs

India recorded 18,795 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily count in 201 days. According to the latest data from the Union health ministry, the country's overall Covid-19 tally has reached 3,36,97,581 cases. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 179 more people in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,47,373. According to figures updated at 8 a.m. by the ministry, it is the lowest in 193 days. On March 19, the number of daily fatalities reached 154.

There are 58 new deaths in Kerala and 32 in Maharashtra among the 179 new fatalities. Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has dropped to 2,92,206, accounting for 0.87% of all cases, the lowest level since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has risen to 97.81%, the highest level since March last year. Over the course of 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload decreased by 7,414 cases. For the past 93 days, less than 50,000 daily instances have been documented in the country, according to the ministry.

On Monday, 13,21,780 tests for COVID-19 were conducted, bringing the total number of such tests conducted in the country to 56,57,30,031. The daily positivity rate was 1.42 %. For the past 29 days, it has been less than 3%. The positivity rate for the week was 1.88 %. According to the ministry, it has been below 3% for the past 95 days. The total number of vaccine doses given out in the country as part of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme has surpassed 87 crore, with more than one crore doses given out in less than 24 hours.

Over 86 crore Coronavirus vaccines administered

According to the Union health ministry, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered throughout the country has surpassed 86 crore, with over 1 crore doses given on Monday. "Congratulations to the nation, as we administer another 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India delivers a punch to Corona - Record of 1+ crore vaccines achieved for the 5th time," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. On August 27, the daily Covid-19 vaccination rate in the country surpassed one crore for the first time.

The vaccination programme as a measure to protect the country's most vulnerable populations from Covid-19 is still being assessed and monitored at the highest level, according to the statement. The nationwide vaccination campaign began on January 16, with healthcare personnel being the first to be vaccinated. Frontline staff have been vaccinated since February 2. The consequent round of Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for persons over the age of 60 and those aged 45 and up who have certain co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the country began vaccinating all people above the age of 45. From May 1, the government decided to broaden its vaccination campaign by enabling anyone above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

