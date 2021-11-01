188 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday registered substantial reduction in COVID-19 cases with 188 fresh cases and two deaths, pushing the caseload and death toll to 29,88,521 and 38,084, the health department said.

For the first time in several months, Bengaluru urban district reported new infections in double digits and zero fatalities. The daily fresh cases used to be in three digits.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.25 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.06 per cent.

A total of 73,924 samples were tested in the state including 64,418 RT-PCR tests on Monday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.09 crore.

The day also saw 318 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,41,896. Active cases stood at 8,512, a department bulletin said. Other districts too reported fresh cases including 16 in Mysuru, 12 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 in Hassan and 10 in Kodagu.

While 10 districts reported zero infections, 15 districts had cases in single digits.

The two deaths were reported in Mysuru, while 30 districts of Karnataka had zero fatalities.

Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar and Yadgir registered zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.54 crore, with 98,115 people being inoculated on Monday.

