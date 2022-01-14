189 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jan 14 (PTI) Meghalaya on Friday reported 189 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 85,985, a senior official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,490 with no new fatality recorded, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the 189 new cases, 137 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 22 in West Garo Hills and 18 in Ri Bhoi district.

At least 75 more people recuperated from the disease, with the total number of recoveries climbing to 83,595, War stated.

Meghalaya currently has 898 active cases – 22 more than the previous day.

As many as 12.74 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state till date.

A total of 21.87 lakh people have been inoculated with anti-COVID vaccine, with over 9,08,601 of them having taken two doses, War added. PTI JOP RMS RMS

