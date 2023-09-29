19 Held For Inciting Violence And Pelting Stones During Eid Procession In UP's Kushinagar

At least 19 people have been apprehended for pelting stones during the Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi procession in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Thursday. While the procession was going on, some miscreants were seen pelting stones at a house in the vicinity.

Soon after the incident, a video also went viral on social media, raising tensions in that area. Also, many of those who were taking part in the procession fled as soon as the police reached the site.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police, Dhawal Jaiswal, said six people were initially apprehended in connection with the case.

Later, after accessing footage from nearby CCTV cameras, the cops were successful in arresting a total of 19 people who were involved in inciting the violence.

Similar case of disturbance raged on the festive occasion

Similar tensions flared up in the Visheshwarganj area after some members of other community objected to putting up "green" flags on the pillars outside their houses and a temple by Muslim youths for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

Sub Inspector Vikas Verma of Visheshwarganj police station said on Wednesday, "Some men aged between 18 to 35 years were putting up flags in the market for the Barawafat (Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi)." He said, "The villagers are alleging that a green coloured flag was hoisted on the temple. When I reached the spot, I saw that a banner and flags of Barawafat were put using strings tied on the pole in front of the temple on one side and from a person's house on the other."

The banners and flags of the Barawafat festival were hung on this string. There was a dispute over removing them that resulted in a ruckus.

(With inputs from PTI)