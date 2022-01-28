19 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 9,624

Port Blair, Jan 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,624 on Friday as 19 people tested positive for the infection, 64 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Two new patients have travel history, while 17 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 504 active cases, while 8,991 people have recovered from the disease, including 60 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The administration has tested over 6.82 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated 3.04 lakh people thus far, it added. PTI COR ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)