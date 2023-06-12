Spurious Liquor Kills At Least 19 From One Maha Village In A Year

Consumption of spurious liquor has claimed the lives of 19 residents of a single village in Latur district of Maharashtra in the last one year, a local outfit has said in its memorandum submitted to the local authorities.

These deaths have occurred in Vilegaon village in Deoni taluka, the Rashtriya Maratha Party said in the memorandum, in which it urged the administration and the police to take strict measures to stop further fatalities.

"As many as 19 men died in a year allegedly after consuming toxic spurious liquor. Their deaths have left their family members devastated. In spite of that, no action is being taken against the culprits. Currently, three people are undergoing treatment at a hospital and said to be in a critical condition," president of the party Ankush Patil said.