190 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths In Telangana

Telangana on Saturday recorded 190 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,67,725, while the toll rose to 3,929 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 58, followed by Karimnagar (22) and Warangal Urban (18) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 245 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 6,59,508. The number of active cases stood at 4,288, the bulletin said.

With 42,166 samples being tested, the total number of specimens examined so far was 2,67,56,608.

The samples tested per million population was 7,18,877.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.76 per cent, while it was 97.95 per cent in the rest of the country.

