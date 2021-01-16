191,181 Persons Inoculated On Day 1 Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive, No Adversities Reported

As India commenced the massive COVID-19 immunization drive on Saturday morning, 1,91,181 individuals received the first shot of the vaccine on day one of the inoculation, the Health Ministry said. Releasing the provision data after vaccination on day 1, the Health Ministry said that a total 3,351 sessions were held and 16,755 personnel were involved in the process. Significantly, no case of post-vaccination hospitalization has been reported so far. The Union Health Ministry also reviewed the progress with the Health Ministers of all states and Union Territories at 6:00 PM.

In a briefing on Monday evening, the Health Ministry has also stated that a few issues were witnessed during the inoculation drive. "Since it was the first day of vaccination, a few issues came up- delay in uploading beneficiary list at some session sites and healthcare workers vaccinated though not scheduled for today's session; Resolutions provided for both the issues," the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry Dr Harsh Vardhan also addressed the media after the inoculation drive was completed successfully on day 1. The Union Minister quashed the rumours spread regarding the vaccine and also slammed critics for questioning why Health Ministers were not receiving the vaccine shot.

"There's a small section that is spreading rumours about vaccines, their utility, their safety, to mislead the people in society. But such a large number of people received vaccines today with great joy & enthusiasm, eminent doctors received the vaccine," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

"A debate has started that why are Health Ministers or people's representatives not taking the vaccine. I was asked that why am I not taking vaccine? I told them that I'll wait for my turn, which will come when people above 50 yrs of age will be administered the vaccine," he added.

India kicks off COVID vaccination

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at AIIMS Delhi. PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccine drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India on getting two 'Made in India' vaccines. With a limit of 100 beneficiaries per centre, vaccination drive is underway in 3006 locations, inoculating 3 lakh health workers in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase.

