193 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) Odisha logged 193 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 10,50,060 on Saturday, while the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,420 with two more fatalities, a health department bulletin said.

A patient each in Khurda and Jajpur districts succumbed to the disease, it said. The state now has 2,383 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,39,204 people have recovered from the disease, including 233 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin stated.

Gajapati district has no active case for the second consecutive day, and 11 out of 30 districts in the state did not report any new cases of the contagion.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest number of 88 new infections, followed by 14 in Jajpur and 12 in Cuttack, it said.

Twenty-three children were among those afflicted with the disease.

As many as 59,736 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 0.32 per cent, the bulletin stated.

On Wednesday, the state had logged 270 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities.

Nearly 2.8 crore beneficiaries in the state have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and nearly 1.63 crore people have been administered both the shots, the bulletin added. PTI HMB RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)