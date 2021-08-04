1,948 Arrested And 34 Convicted Under UAPA In 2019: Ministry Of Home Affairs

The numbers by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday indicated that 1948 people were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2019. The Ministry of Home Affairs notified the Rajya Sabha that out of 1948 personnel arrested, only 34 were convicted under the law.

MoS Nityanand Rai replies to DMK MP Tiruchi Siva's questions on UAPA

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva had raised the issue of the violence that broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) back in 2020. Siva said that it had been almost 1.5 years since the university was vandalized. Replying to this, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, emphasized that the data is published by the NCRB and said, "The NCRB compiles the data on crime as reported to it by States and Union Territories and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India'. The latest published report is of the year 2019."

Rai further informed the Rajya Sabha that, "As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data a total of 1948 persons were arrested and 34 were convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2019.

While replying to the question of Siva in the UAPA case, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, "The NCRB compiles the data on crime as reported to it by States and Union Territories and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India'. The latest published report is of the year 2019."

What was the query raised by DMK's Tiruchi Siva?

Tensions regarding the hike in JNU's hostel fee were surrounding the campus which resulted in massive protests. Both the right-wing and the left-wing students had blamed each other for the violence. On January 5, 2020, the campus was ransacked by masked men and women armed with rods and sticks. The masked men went on to have riots that resulted in the injury of several students and teachers. Police intervention was made after horrifying videos from the protest at the campus was circulated all over social media.

(Image Credits - PTI)



(With inputs from ANI)