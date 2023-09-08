195 Govindas Injured In Different Incidents During Dahi Handi On Janmashtami: BMC

As many as 195 ‘'Govindas'-youngsters involved in the formation of multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of 'Dahi Handi' celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami, were injured in Mumbai on Thursday (September 7), said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). At least 17 participants sustained injuries in adjoining Thane, including two minor girls and a 34-year-old woman from Jogeshwari.

The injured revellers were taken to various medical facilities, including KEM Hospital, Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, ST George Hospital, Nair Hospital, Bombay Hospital and Cooper Hospital.

Civic-run KEM Hospital received the highest number of injured participants at 34, of which seven were still admitted in hospital. As part of its proactive measures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had kept 125 beds ready at civic-run hospitals to treat the injured Govindas, according to the news agency.

The Dahi Handi ritual during Janmashtami marks the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna. Youth enthusiastically participate in the metropolis, its adjoining areas and other parts of Maharashtra—forming a human pyramid to break the ‘Handi’ (Pot). The festival is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Amid rain, the celebrations began in the morning and continued till late in the evening. Competitions were organised at various locations across Mumbai, offering cash prizes for the Govinda groups that succeeded in breaking dahi handis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, other prominent political leaders and Bollywood celebrities attended Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and Thane.

CM Shinde attended the Dahi Handi celebrations at Tembhi Naka in Thane. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attended events in Worli and Magathane in Mumbai.

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, attended Dahi Handi festivities in Dadar, Girgaon and other places, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray visited a Dahi Handi event in Thane.

(With PTI inputs)