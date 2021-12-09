195 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (PTI) Odisha logged 195 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 10,50,955 on Thursday, a Health Department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 8,428 as a person each from Khurda and Kendrapara districts succumbed to the pathogen. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.

Twenty-four children were among the new patients and Khurda district reported the highest number of 99 new infections, the bulletin stated.

The state now has 2,071 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,40,403 people have recuperated from the contagion so far, including 264 in the past 24 hours, it said.

At least 61,899 samples were tested during the period and the positivity rate was 0.32 per cent, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 255 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

More than 2.82 crore beneficiaries in Odisha have received the first dose of the vaccine and over 1.7 crore people have been administered the second jab. PTI HMB RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)