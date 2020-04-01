'195 Stuck At Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila; They Were Screened,' Says Sirsa Amid Evacuation

Amid rising coronavirus cases nationwide, reports claimed that people living at Majnu ka Tila Gurudwara in Delhi have developed symptoms of the novel virus. Speaking to Republic TV, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that there are 195 people stuck in the Gurudwara after the lockdown was declared. Clarifying that they were not present for any religious event, he said that he has a list of all the people and they were stuck due to the lockdown.

DSGMC offers Majnu Ka Tila Gurudwara as quarantine facility to Delhi govt

Sirsa also said that he had appealed to the respective state govt from where these people belong to take them. Meanwhile, Delhi government said that the people stuck in the Gurudwara are likely to be shifted to a makeshift in Nehru Vihar. When asked about quarantine and foreign visitors, he said: "Quarantine will only happen if they would come from a foreign country. These are our own people. 3 families of foreign nationals were there who came 2,3 months ago. Rest no foreign families were there. All people stuck here were tested by our doctors. Nothing to worry."

Earlier on March 23, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee decided to extend a helping hand to the Government of Delhi. The committee offered Gurudwara, Majnu ka Tila as the quarantine facility. In a letter written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DSGMC said, "We offer to provide DSGMC Saral of Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib as Quarantine facility and provision of Langar for the poor and needy people when and where it is required in Delhi. Further, we offer any other support or help as required."

Meanwhile, cases in Delhi have risen to121,6 have recovered and 2 died. A nationwide tracking is going on after a religious congregation of almost 4,000 people took place in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March. The area has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot after 18 people present at the event tested positive in Delhi, 50 in Tamil Nadu and six died in Telangana.

Among those who attended the Markaz event, Telangana reported 15 new COVID-19 positive cases. 4 cases from Andhra Pradesh were reported. Thirty-four from Noida have been home quarantined as a precautionary measure, several people in Jaunpur, Maharashtra's Pune have also been quarantined. Seven from Shillong Markkaz who attended are missing. Others are being traced in different parts of the country, with numbers of confirmed Coronavirus infections arising from the meeting increasing by the hour.

