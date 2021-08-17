1971 Indo-Pakistani War Hero Capt MV Gopalakrishnan Succumbs To COVID-19 In Kerala

In a major tragedy, Honorary Captain MV Gopalakrishnan passed away in Kerala's Pallakad due to the COVID-19 virus on Monday afternoon. The late Captain was the section commander of the Gun unit that was deployed in the Amritsar Section Unit during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Gopalakrishnan had taken the charge of L-70 gun and brought down Pak Canberra and had captured the navigator.

He was honoured with Vir Chakra for his bravery and is also described as '1971 War Hero'. The Captain had brought down the Pakistani Airforce to their knees during the war with India. The ceremonial last rites were performed in the evening among closed relatives only keeping the stringent pandemic protocols in view. He is survived by his daughter Mrs Indu Gopala Krishnan who took care of him. His courage, valour and bravery, which gave the country one of the biggest victories against Pakistan, will always be remembered.

1971 Indo-Pakistan War

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 began on December 3 and lasted for 13 days, after where Pakistan surrendered to India and Bangladesh. The Indian Army brought the Pakistani Army to its knees, took 93,000 war prisoners and gave Independence to 75 million people of Bangladesh. It was also considered to be the largest military surrender after World War II. Over 3,800 soldiers lost their lives in the war to end the genocide Pakistan had been conducting against the Bengali population of its eastern territory.

The war was triggered after Pakistan launched airstrikes on 11 Indian airbases. It was perhaps the first time in which all three Indian forces fought in unison. India quickly responded to Pakistan Army's movements in the west and captured around 15,010 kilometres of its territory.

The war ended after the chief of Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi and its 93,000 troops surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini. General Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender on December 16, 1971, in Dhaka, marking the transformation of East Pakistan into Bangladesh. Pakistan also lost half of its territory and its forces with the birth of Bangladesh.