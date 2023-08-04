Jagadish Tytler Gets Anticipatory Bail In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three people in the Pul Bangash area of Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

During the proceedings, a woman, who claimed to be a victim, told the court it has been 39 years and they have still not got justice, and broke down in front of the judge.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who has been representing the riot victims for around four decades, and other advocates calmed her down.

During the hearing, the CBI had opposed Tytler's application.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.