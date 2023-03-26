1984 Riots Accused Jagdish Tytler Joins Cong 'Satyagarha' Against Rahul's Disqualification

Jagdish Tytler, a tainted Congress leader and an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on Sunday participated in Grand Old Party's "Sankalp Satyagraha" at Rajghat in Delhi against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The presence of the 1984 riots accused at Congress' 'Satyagarh' has stoked a massive controversy as the Bharatiya Janata Party has attacked Congress and accused it of being "Sikh Virodhi" (Anti-Sikh).

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler joins party's Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat.



Congress party is holding a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/u0jV3lJMF1 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

'Congress is Sikh Virodhi': BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Gandhi family and accused them of being anti-OBC and anti-Sikh. Notably, the saffron party has been accusing the former Wayanad MP of being anti-OBC over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. Rahul was convicted by a court in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' reamark, following which was disqualified from the Lower House membership under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

"Congress & Gandhi family is not only OBC virodhi but Sikh virodhi too. Jagdish Tytler, blamed for 1984 genocide, at Satyagraha! This is a duragraha not Satyagraha against courts, OBC samaj & Sikhs," Poonwalla tweeted. "Congress hates OBCs & Sikhs too. Jagdish TYTLER has been time and again given a prominent place by Congress- not a one-off at all," the BJP leader added.

Congress holds 'Satyagraha' against Rahul's disqualification

On Saturday, Congress announced to organise a day-long 'Satyagraha' on Sunday in solidarity with Gandhi in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The satyagraha will begin at 10 am and end at 5 am on March 26.