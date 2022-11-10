1984 Riots Victim Speaks To Republic After Congress Picks Tytler For Key Role In MCD Polls

After the India National Congress honoured the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler, Republic spoke to the victim of the riots. The 1984 victim Babu Singh Dukhiya slammed the grand old party for naming Jagdish Tytler as a member of the Pradesh Election Community for the MCD polls.

Hitting out at Congress, the victim of the 1984 riots stated that the recent action of the party has pained the Sikh community and it will have to pay a heavy price for it in the coming elections.

Speaking to Republic, 1984 riots victim Babu Singh Dukhiya said, "I want to inform Congress that by making Jagdish Tytler a member of the Pradesh Election Community for the MCD polls, they are creating problems for themself only. Everybody knows that Tytler is one of the prime accused of the 1984 riots. By taking this step, Congress has again strained the Sikhs."

"I just want to remind the newly-elected Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge that we have not yet forgiven Congress. The bitterness between Congress and Sikhs was a bit reduced because of Manmohan Singh when he issued an apology in Parliament to the community," he added.

"By bringing Jagdish Tytler in its party, the Congress has ruined all the efforts of Rahul Gandhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has now gone into vain. The result of their action will be visible in the upcoming elections only. This is going to have an effect on the future as well," Dukhiya stressed.

Further accusing Tytler of threatening the Congress party, the victim Babu Singh Dukhiya said, "I know that he has all the evidence in the case. He has also purchased the lawyers and eyewitnesses. He knows how to set political parties. It is a matter of concern that despite knowing everything about the accused, why is the party giving him a position and is disregarding his involvement in the riots."

In a shocking move, the India National Congress party honoured the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler on Thursday by naming him in the party's Delhi team for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Tytler has been made a member of the Pradesh Election Community for the MCD polls, which are scheduled for December 4.

Notably, Tytler is a senior leader of Congress and has served as a Union Minister in the past. However, he has faced a barrage of accusations for the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.