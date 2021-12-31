1987 batch IAS topper Amir Subhani to be the new chief secretary of Bihar

Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) Amir Subhani, the 1987 batch IAS topper, was on Thursday appointed the new chief secretary of Bihar, according to a government notification.

Subhani, who was the state's development commissioner before his elevation, will retire in April 2024.

Considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he earlier worked in key bureaucratic positions including as the state's home secretary.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Subhani will take charge on January 1. He will replace Tripurari Sharan, who will retire on December 31.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary of the social welfare department Atul Prasad, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, has been appointed as new development commissioner. PTI PKD SK SK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)